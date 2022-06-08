Coroner identifies men who died after falling into hole at Henderson County power plant

The Henderson County Coroner's Office has released the identities of two men who were killed in a Tuesday afternoon incident at the Big Rivers R.D. Green plant off of Highway 2096 in Henderson County.
Multiple emergency crews responded to the plant just before 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday following reports of two men who had "fallen into a hole."
The men died in the incident, and have now been identified by the coroner's office as 34-year-old Eric Williams of Henderson and 39-year-old Phillip Hill of Muhlenberg County.
Autopsies for both Williams and Hill are currently underway.
No other details have been released on the incident at this time, but you can stay with with 44News on-air and online for any updates.