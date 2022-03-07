Coroner Identifies Owensboro Man Killed in Weekend Fire

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.The Ohio River is slowly falling through midweek but will increase
afterwards, with minor flooding continuing well into next week for
multiple locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY,
MARCH 16...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday, March 16.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 38.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage later today,
dropping to 36.5 feet tomorrow morning, and then begin rising
early tomorrow afternoon. It will then rise above flood stage
again Wednesday morning, cresting at 42.4 feet Friday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.The Ohio River is slowly falling through midweek but will increase
afterwards, with minor flooding continuing well into next week for
multiple locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 41.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 38.1 feet
tomorrow evening, then rise to a secondary crest of 41.1 feet
Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Coroner Identifies Owensboro Man Killed in Weekend Fire

  • Updated
  • 0
Owensboro Walnut Street Fatal Fire March 6 2022

Owensboro Fire Department responds to fatal structure fire on Walnut Street

Officials in Owensboro, Kentucky, have released the identity of a man who was killed in a fire over the weekend.

The Daviess County Coroner's Office says 68-year-old Michael Jennings was the man who died in the late-night fire, which happened on Walnut Street near Max Rhoads Park.

According to OFD, firefighters were sent to the area around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday night after a neighbor reported seeing smoke from a building.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a building in the back yard of a home with light smoke showing.

It was during a search of that building that OFD says Jennings was found dead.

According to the coroner's office, Jennings' cause of death was determined to be smoke inhalation.

OFD said that the fire was extinguished quickly, and that no one else was hurt.

Tags

Recommended for you