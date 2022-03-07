Coroner Identifies Owensboro Man Killed in Weekend Fire

Officials in Owensboro, Kentucky, have released the identity of a man who was killed in a fire over the weekend.
The Daviess County Coroner's Office says 68-year-old Michael Jennings was the man who died in the late-night fire, which happened on Walnut Street near Max Rhoads Park.
According to OFD, firefighters were sent to the area around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday night after a neighbor reported seeing smoke from a building.
When first responders arrived, they said they found a building in the back yard of a home with light smoke showing.
It was during a search of that building that OFD says Jennings was found dead.
According to the coroner's office, Jennings' cause of death was determined to be smoke inhalation.
OFD said that the fire was extinguished quickly, and that no one else was hurt.