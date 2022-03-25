Coroner Identifies Victims in Evansville Double-Murder

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has identified two victims in a double-murder investigation that began in Evansville, Indiana on Thursday night.
The coroner's office identified the victims as 68-year-old David Anthony Macke and 31-year-old Kara Frederick, who were both found dead in a home where they lived on N. St. Joseph Avenue.
According to authorities, Frederick and Macke were found dead in the home after officers were sent there for a shots-fired call on Thursday night.
Police were looking for a person of interest in the case, who was later found by authorities in Corydon on Friday morning.
When authorities tried to pull the person of interest over, they say he fled and crashed his car. He was pronounced dead at the scene and identified as 30-year-old Samuel Robb of Evansville.
The suspect's autopsy will be held on Monday.
The two victims' autopsies will be conducted on Sunday.
The Evansville Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.