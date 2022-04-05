Coroner Releases Details, Asks for Public's Help Identifying Human Remains Found in Newburgh

The Warrick County Coroner's Office and the Newburgh Police Department are asking for the public's help in an ongoing investigation.
In a request for help sent out Tuesday, the coroner's office released several details about the human remains that were found along the Newburgh riverfront on Saturday.
The coroner's office says the remains belonged to a man, who was presumably Caucasian.
According to the coroner, the man had a large tattoo on his back with the wording "Fortis Fortuna Adiuvat" with a large cross below the words.
Anyone who may be able to identify the man based on the details provided by the coroner is being asked to call the Newburgh Police Department at (812) 853-1723.