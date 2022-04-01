 Skip to main content
Coroner Releases Name of Evansville Murder Victim, Says She Was Pregnant

Man Arrested for Murder After Woman Shot in the Head in Evansville: Police

Police responded to a home near the corner of W. Indiana Street and N. Lemcke Avenue on Wednesday where a woman was found shot and killed

On Friday, the Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office released the name of a victim in a murder investigation out of Evansville.

According to the coroner's office, 30-year-old Candilyn Michelle Sexton of Evansville was the woman who was found shot dead in a home on W. Indiana Street on Wednesday.

The investigation began on Wednesday when authorities were called to a shooting at a home on the corner of W. Indiana Street and Lemcke Avenue. When they got to the home, authorities said they found Sexton dead on the floor.

Police said a suspect, 30-year-old Scott Terry Jr., was arrested and charged with murder after admitting to shooting Sexton.

A police report obtained by 44News the next day said that the shooting was captured by Sexton on her cell phone. Police said they were able to view the video.

The coroner's office says Sexton's preliminary cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds to the head.

Sexton was also in a third trimester pregnancy, according to the coroner.

