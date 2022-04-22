Coroner releases report following suspected accidental shooting death of Evansville teen

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office said Friday that an autopsy had been completed following the shooting death of a young Evansville teen.
Vera was shot and killed at a home on W. Virginia Street on Tuesday, April 19.
When police responded to the scene, they said it was too late to save Kaden's life.
According to the coroner's office, 14-year-old Kaden R. Vera of Evansville died from a single gunshot wound to the head.
Police said they believe the shooting was accidental and self-inflicted.
Reitz High School shared a statement following Vera's death, mourning the loss of the freshman student.
FJ Reitz Football also shared a photo of Kaden and condolences, saying, "it is extremely hard to put into words just how heartbreaking this news is and how tragic this loss is to not only the Vera family, but the Reitz community as well."
According to FJ Reitz Football, a table will be set up for Kaden during the youth spring camp event on Monday, April 25, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
They say donations of any kind will be accepted at the table, and that rubber bracelets will also be sold for $2 each, with all proceeds going to Kaden's family.
No other information has been released right now, but you can stay with us on-air and online for any updates that may come from the ongoing investigation.