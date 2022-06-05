Coroner says victim found dead in Michigan Street home is an 85-year-old woman; EPD investigating as homicide

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who was found dead at a house on Michigan Street Friday as 85-year-old Betty Ann Stevens.
The coroner says she died from strangulation and blunt force trauma to the head.
The Evansville Police Department is investigating her death as a homicide.
She was found dead at her home early Friday morning and EPD was called to the house to investigate at 6:50 a.m.
EPD has identified a person of interested who has been interviewed by detectives, but no arrest has been made yet.
If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the EPD Adult Investigations Unit at (812) 436-7979.