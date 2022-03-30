Coroner's Office Releases Cause Of Death For St. Joseph Avenue Double Homicide

Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has ruled on the cause of death for two Evansville residents in a double homicide incident last week.
Preliminary autopsy results show that 68-year-old David Macke and 31-year-old Kara Frederick died from gunshot wounds to the chest.
According to authorities, Frederick and Macke were found dead at a home along North St. Joseph Avenue on March 24th after officers responded to a shots-fired call.
Police were looking for a person of interest when Indiana State Police spotted the car of 30-year-old Samuel Robb leaving a hotel in Corydon, Indiana, who was the suspect.
Following a police chase, Robb died from self-inflicted gunshot wound before crashing his car. His death was ruled a suicide.