Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts from 40 to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western
Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Today.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Driving of higher profile vehicles could become more
difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Stay tuned to the National Weather Service
for updates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Coroner's Office Releases Cause Of Death For St. Joseph Avenue Double Homicide

EPD investigating after two found dead

Two people were found dead at a home on North Saint Joseph Avenue in Evansville on Thursday night

Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has ruled on the cause of death for two Evansville residents in a double homicide incident last week.

Preliminary autopsy results show that 68-year-old David Macke and 31-year-old Kara Frederick died from gunshot wounds to the chest.

According to authorities, Frederick and Macke were found dead at a home along North St. Joseph Avenue on March 24th after officers responded to a shots-fired call.

Police were looking for a person of interest when Indiana State Police spotted the car of 30-year-old Samuel Robb leaving a hotel in Corydon, Indiana, who was the suspect.

Following a police chase, Robb died from self-inflicted gunshot wound before crashing his car.  His death was ruled a suicide.

