Counselors taking precautions to keep Cub Scouts safe during day camp in the heat

The memories are once again being created for Tri-State Cub Scouts who are participating in this year's day camp.
And counselors are taking extra precautions to make sure the kids stay safe in the dangerous heat.
Because of the sweltering temperatures, all of the cub scout stations are actually under tents this year and before they start their activities they all get the chance to learn about heat related illness and hydrate.
With over 100 campers participating in activities from archery to hockey in the 90 degree heat there is extra water at each station for the kids to drink
Anytime a kid is feeling overwhelmed, they can go inside in the air conditioned Eykcamp Center.
The goal is for the kids to have fun and learn skills, but not at the risk of them getting too hot.
"We want to make sure we have no kids get to heat stroke level. That we're going to knock it off early," said Chris Felton, the senior district executive for Native Trails District. "That they're looking weird. We're going to have them come inside, get some air conditioning, get water. We have Gatorade, we have supplements, just to help them cool down instantly and get them as rehydrated as possible."
To be extra cautious, they even have medical staff on stand by.
"We have an EMT from AMR on staff who is in our building over here, he is all set up and ready to go for hot weather related illnesses," Felton said. "We have two five gallon water buffalos at every single station and at the end of every station we're just having them drink water."
The hope is they are not burned out in the burning heat.
"We're doing everything we can to keep them cool, not just because it's crazy hot out here but to make sure that they are healthy and continuing, but that they want to come back tomorrow."
Kona Ice is also here all week long, serving campers tasty frozen treats.
On Friday, there is going to be a giant water slip and slide to cool campers off.