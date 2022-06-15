Counselors taking precautions to keep Cub Scouts safe during day camp in the heat

 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values 102 to 107 degrees Thursday afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Thursday will make 4 to 5 straight days of
prolonged heat and humidity which can have cumulative effects to
those susceptible to heat related illness. The heat looks like
it will last through Friday most areas, so the Warning or an
Advisory will likely be added in upcoming forecasts. Some relief
is on the way for the weekend. However, next week the heat
returns.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or
spend time outside. Know the signs and symptoms of heat
exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting
clothing when possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved
to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9
1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has extended an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air through
Wednesday, June 15, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert remains in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday Night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Counselors taking precautions to keep Cub Scouts safe during day camp in the heat

  • Updated
  • 0
Marisa Patwa

The memories are once again being created for Tri-State Cub Scouts who are participating in this year's day camp.

And counselors are taking extra precautions to make sure the kids stay safe in the dangerous heat.

Because of the sweltering temperatures, all of the cub scout stations are actually under tents this year and before they start their activities they all get the chance to learn about heat related illness and hydrate.

With over 100 campers participating in activities from archery to hockey in the 90 degree heat there is extra water at each station for the kids to drink

Anytime a kid is feeling overwhelmed, they can go inside in the air conditioned Eykcamp Center.

The goal is for the kids to have fun and learn skills, but not at the risk of them getting too hot.

"We want to make sure we have no kids get to heat stroke level. That we're going to knock it off early," said Chris Felton, the senior district executive for Native Trails District. "That they're looking weird. We're going to have them come inside, get some air conditioning, get water. We have Gatorade, we have supplements, just to help them cool down instantly and get them as rehydrated as possible."

To be extra cautious, they even have medical staff on stand by.

"We have an EMT from AMR on staff who is in our building over here, he is all set up and ready to go for hot weather related illnesses," Felton said. "We have two five gallon water buffalos at every single station and at the end of every station we're just having them drink water."

The hope is they are not burned out in the burning heat.

"We're doing everything we can to keep them cool, not just because it's crazy hot out here but to make sure that they are healthy and continuing, but that they want to come back tomorrow."

Kona Ice is also here all week long, serving campers tasty frozen treats.

On Friday, there is going to be a giant water slip and slide to cool campers off.

