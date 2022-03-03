 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon,
J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown and Golconda.

.Minor to moderate flooding continues along the Ohio River. Most
points are already experiencing a slow fall in levels, while a few
locations crest over the next 24 hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Monday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 44.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.7
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Country Singer Brandon Davis Playing Charity Show for Evansville Animal Shelter

  • Updated
  • 0
It Takes A Village No-Kill Rescue

On Saturday, March 5, rising country music artist Brandon Davis will be playing a special benefit show in Evansville, Indiana.

The charity concert will take place from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, with doors open to the public at 6:00 p.m.

VIP tickets are sold out, but general admission tickets are available for $25 each.

We're told all proceeds from the show will benefit It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue in Evansville.

The show will take place at Pallet Surplus Liquidation, which is located at 950 Maxwell Ave. in Evansville.

You can buy a ticket online by clicking here.

