Country Singer Brandon Davis Playing Charity Show for Evansville Animal Shelter

On Saturday, March 5, rising country music artist Brandon Davis will be playing a special benefit show in Evansville, Indiana.
The charity concert will take place from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, with doors open to the public at 6:00 p.m.
VIP tickets are sold out, but general admission tickets are available for $25 each.
We're told all proceeds from the show will benefit It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue in Evansville.
The show will take place at Pallet Surplus Liquidation, which is located at 950 Maxwell Ave. in Evansville.
You can buy a ticket online by clicking here.