County Coroner Identifies Ohio River Remains as Owensboro Resident

The Owensboro Police Department and Daviess County Coroner's Office has identified the body that was found early Saturday morning along the Ohio River in Owensboro.
The body of 73-year-old Mary VanVactor of Owensboro was discovered after 8AM along the river bank near the Riverpark Center.
OPD says that no foul play is suspected but the investigation continues into how her body got into the river.
The County Coroner says based on his autopsy and the fact that VanVactor had not yet been reported as missing, he believes she had not been in the river for a substantial amount of time.