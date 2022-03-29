Court Date Set for Madisonville Man Accused of Child Sex Crimes

A Madisonville, Kentucky man who was arrested on several child sex crime charges is schedule to appear in court on Friday.
28-year-old Joseph Morrow of Madisonville was arrested on two charges of sexual abuse against a victim under the age of 12, according to Hopkins County Jail booking records.
Court records show Morrow's preliminary hearing will take place at 9:00 a.m. on Friday.
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office says it's "continuing to investigate the scope of Morrow’s criminal actions including, but not limited to other victims, locations of incidents, and possible conspirators/accomplices."
For now, Morrow remains held in the Hopkins County Jail on a $45,000 bond.