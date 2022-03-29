 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts from 40 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Driving of higher profile vehicles could become more difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Court Date Set for Madisonville Man Accused of Child Sex Crimes

  • Updated
  • 0
Joseph Morrow, 28, of Madisonville via Hopkins County Jail

Joseph Morrow, 28, of Madisonville (Hopkins County Jail photo)

A Madisonville, Kentucky man who was arrested on several child sex crime charges is schedule to appear in court on Friday.

28-year-old Joseph Morrow of Madisonville was arrested on two charges of sexual abuse against a victim under the age of 12, according to Hopkins County Jail booking records.

Court records show Morrow's preliminary hearing will take place at 9:00 a.m. on Friday.

The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office says it's "continuing to investigate the scope of Morrow’s criminal actions including, but not limited to other victims, locations of incidents, and possible conspirators/accomplices."

For now, Morrow remains held in the Hopkins County Jail on a $45,000 bond.

Recommended for you