Covid-19 cases creeping higher in Muhlenberg County

The Muhlenberg County Heath Department just announced 162 people recently tested positive for COVID-19 in the county.

That brings the all-time total to 11,046 cases.

There are currently 146 people in Muhlenberg County diagnosed with the virus.

Currently, four of those patients are hospitalized. The others are healing at home.

The county is also reporting an additional death, bringing the total number of people who've passed away in the county to 123 since the pandemic began.

The health department will have a presence at the county fair this week offering free vaccines for anyone who is eligible to get vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing will also be at the health department July 12 and 13.