COVID-19 cases have skyrocketed in Western Kentucky

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) - The number of cases is up a staggering 500 percent, some of those cases have ended with hospitalizations and even death.
Last month there were only about 190 COVID-19 cases in the Green River district. Since today, there has now been a total of 1,203 total cases, six of those were fatal.
The CDC is urging people who live in high transmission areas to monitor the government's coronavirus map. If levels continue to increase they suggest resorting back to wearing masks.
With school underway and many students returning to campus, illnesses are becoming more prevalent. Health professionals say now is the time to get a flu shot and be ready to get a covid booster when it's available.
Public Information Officer, Merritt Bates-Thomas, says “Wait for the newest booster that will afford us the greatest immunity against whatever variant is currently circulating."
Doctors say the new variant of the virus isn’t as serious as other strains of COVID-19.