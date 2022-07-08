COVID-19 cases on the rise across the Tri-State

On Tuesday the Green River District Health Department sent out a press release reporting 647 new COVID-19 cases from June 27 to July 3. Meaning, the number of new cases in the district averaged 92 each day.
Daviess and Henderson are 2 out of the 7 counties in the district with the highest cases reported.
Although they reported more cases, Hancock County, Mcclean County and Ohio County are currently at a high COVID-19 community level.
"Since early part of May to now what is early July, we've seen over a 7 fold increase in the number of cases so there is beginning to be some significant community spread," said Merritt Bates-Thomas, the PIO for the Green River District Health Department.
Though numbers are rising, hospitalizations are down and the number of deaths are low as 2 deaths were reported from the previous week.
A constant fluctuation, this increase could be a result of the season.
"As the weather gets hotter people tend to go indoors," said Bates-Thomas. "again, our guard is let down."
The Western Kentucky Counties listed above are the only Counties experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases. In Vanderburgh County over 1,500 cases were reported according to IN.Gov, 347 in Gibson County and 622 in Warrick County.
"This virus is not going to go away, we're going to have these peaks and valleys and we're definitely on the rise right now," said Brad Schew, The Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer for Deaconess Clinics.
Schew said Deaconess reported over 400 patients a day that tested positive over the past couple of days.
"Where we're seeing the majority of the increased volume is at our clinics, in our urgent cares," said Schew.
With COVID-19 being a highly transmittable disease, these health experts want to remind people that COVID-19 is still here.
They're encouraging people to take the precautions necessary to stop the spread.
"When we are out in public, be aware, be mindful and remember that we are all in this together." said Bates-Thomas.