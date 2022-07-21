Covid cases on the rise in the Tri-State

The past few weeks have seen an increase in hospitalizations across the country thanks to the new ba.5 Covid variant, leaving many people wondering how bad things could get in the coming months.
Dr. Emily Volk of Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany, IN says these concerns are valid.
"With school coming, we are concerned because we're going to have the kids getting together and potentially spreading this even further."
Experts say that even if you have had Covid before - even already this year - that you should still keep your vaccinations and boosters up to date for maximum protection. Reinfections currently account for 21.3% of all cases in the State of Indiana.
"Get as many Covid shots that you qualify for so get the maximum number of boosters that you qualify for," Volk emphasized.
Dr. Volk also says to use your best judgment when taking precautions, whether that includes masking up, avoiding crowded spaces, or something else.
"Each individual needs to do an assessment of their own risk level."
If you are feeling ill or showing any symptoms, go in and get tested as soon as possible