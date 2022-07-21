 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM CDT
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana and portions western Kentucky and
southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Covid cases on the rise in the Tri-State

The past few weeks have seen an increase in hospitalizations across the country thanks to the new ba.5 Covid variant, leaving many people wondering how bad things could get in the coming months.

Dr. Emily Volk of Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany, IN says these concerns are valid.

"With school coming, we are concerned because we're going to have the kids getting together and potentially spreading this even further."

Experts say that even if you have had Covid before - even already this year - that you should still keep your vaccinations and boosters up to date for maximum protection. Reinfections currently account for 21.3% of all cases in the State of Indiana.

"Get as many Covid shots that you qualify for so get the maximum number of boosters that you qualify for," Volk emphasized.

Dr. Volk also says to use your best judgment when taking precautions, whether that includes masking up, avoiding crowded spaces, or something else.

"Each individual needs to do an assessment of their own risk level."

 If you are feeling ill or showing any symptoms, go in and get tested as soon as possible

