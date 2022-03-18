 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Crash Delays Traffic on I-69 Near SR 57 in Vanderburgh County

  • Updated
  • 0
VCSO March 18 Crash with Injuries

Crews work to clear crash at I-69 near SR 57 on Friday (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office photo)

Emergency crews in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, were on the scene of a crash with injuries on Friday.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said northbound traffic on I-69 near SR 57 would be restricted due to the crash.

The sheriff's office reported injuries in the crash, and said that it involved a single vehicle.

Drivers were being asked to avoid the area while crews worked to clear the crash, but around 1:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said the road was fully reopened.

Tags

Recommended for you