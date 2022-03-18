Crash Delays Traffic on I-69 Near SR 57 in Vanderburgh County

Emergency crews in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, were on the scene of a crash with injuries on Friday.
Around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said northbound traffic on I-69 near SR 57 would be restricted due to the crash.
The sheriff's office reported injuries in the crash, and said that it involved a single vehicle.
Drivers were being asked to avoid the area while crews worked to clear the crash, but around 1:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said the road was fully reopened.