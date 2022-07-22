Crash with injuries shuts down Sand Lane in Henderson

An crash with injury has shut down a road in Henderson for indefinite amount of time.
Henderson Police Department announced on Facebook that Sand Lane will be shut down indefinitely due to the crash. They advise motorists to find alternate routes for the rest of the afternoon.
Around 1:13pm, Henderson Dispatch received the call for the crash at Sand Lane and McClure Avenue, near the entrance for Newman Park.
No word yet on the severity of the injuries in the crash or timetable on when Sand Lane will be reopened.
We will update the story as details become available.