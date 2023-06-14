Creative Exploration days now underway in Evansville

EVANSVILLE (WEVV)-- Young artists are putting their creativity to the test with a new series at the Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana, in conjunction with the organization Building Blocks.
The Creative Exploration Day series kicked off in the at The Arts Council’s Bower-Surheinrich Foundation Gallery located at 212 Main St. in downtown Evansville.
Kids who are between the ages of 1 and 5 are invited to spend time in the gallery. They will be moving, building and imagining through creative play.
Organizers say staff is on hand to provide guidance and insight as the kids interacted with the objects around them.
"We belong to the community. We are not just for one group of people whether that's families with young children or various other demographics from the community we have developed all of these programs to really make sure we're saying that you're not just welcome here, you're wanted here," said Anne McKim, Executive Director of Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana.
The Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana and Building Blocks (Formerly 4C) are partnering to present the event.
Each session starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m., but everyone is invited to show up whenever they would like.
Each child will receive a free board book or picture book to take home.
Here is a list of the upcoming events:
June 15: Learning Through Light
July 13: Learning Through a Child's Eyes
July 27: Learning Through Play