Crews battle early morning building fire in Downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)--Evansville Fire crews are on the scene of an early morning building fire in Downtown Evansville.
Dispatch tells us the call came in around 1:50 A.M.
We're told the fire is at the old Pearl Cleaners building located along Northwest Third Street.
The building, which used to be home to the cleaning business. dates to 1896.
We're working to learn the cause.
Many of the streets in the surrounding area Downtown are currently closed by police.
44News is at the scene. We'll keep you posted as soon as we learn more.