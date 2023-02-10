Crews battle early morning house fire in Webster County

Crews are on the scene of a house fire just outside of Poole, Kentucky.
This is just West of Sebree in Webster County.
We're told that call came in around 2 a.m. Thursday morning on Poole Mill Road.
Fire officials tell us they are not sure how long the fire was active, but at this time they are still dousing hot spots.
We're told they are waiting until daylight to do a search, but so far two pets were found.
The State Fire Marshall has been called to the scene to investigate.
We are working to learn more details at this hour.