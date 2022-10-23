 Skip to main content
...Elevated Fire Danger will continue through Monday...

With no rain in the forecast until Monday night, moderate to
severe drought conditions will continue. Although minimum relative
humidity values will primarily remain above 30 percent, gusty
south winds will again result in elevated fire danger across the
region today. Wind speeds will be a little lower on Monday, but
with the extreme drought conditions, fire danger will remain a
concern.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have
been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches
and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes or other
pyrotechnics can ignite grass and other fine flammables, which
would spread quickly in this environment.

Crews battle field fire in Henderson County

Henderson County

Henderson County Kentucky fire crews are on the scene of a field fire.

Dispatch said the call came in at 12:12 p.m.

Dispatch said the fire is on 268 near Smith Mills.

We will update this post as we learn more information.

