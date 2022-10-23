Crews battle field fire in Henderson County

Henderson County Kentucky fire crews are on the scene of a field fire.
Dispatch said the call came in at 12:12 p.m.
Dispatch said the fire is on 268 near Smith Mills.
We will update this post as we learn more information.
