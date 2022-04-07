Crews Battle Fire in Downtown Greenville

Multiple fire departments from Muhlenberg County remain on the scene of a business fire in downtown Greenville, Kentucky.
Just before 3 A.M. Thursday, the Greenville Fire Department was sent to a large fire near the intersection of East Main Cross Street and Main Street.
Five fire departments from throughout the county have responded to the scene to help knock down the fire and keep it from spreading to other buildings in downtown Greenville.
The fire breeched a wall to a nearby business at the intersection. The intersection remains closed to traffic at this time.
Our 44News crew is at the scene of the fire working to gather more details.