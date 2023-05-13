Crews battle house fire in Chandler

CHANDLER, Ind. (WEVV)— Fire crews battled a house fire on Jarod Circle in Chandler on Saturday.
Dispatch confirms the call came in at 2:02 p.m. today.
The Chandler Police Department says Chandler Police, Chandler Fire, Ohio Township Fire, and Boonville Fire are on the scene.
Officials say the fire started in the backyard shed, spread to the house, and through the attic, where crews put the fire out.
Authorities say there have been no injuries reported.
We will continue to update you as we work to learn more information.