Crews battle large blaze at Stanley home for hours

In Daviess County, Kentucky, a large fire broke out at a family farm on Wednesday night just after 8:30 p.m.
The fire broke out at a home in the town of Stanley, and officials with the Daviess County Fire Department (DCFD) said they were battling the fire for nearly five hours.
Officials with the DCFD say they received numerous calls from neighbors who reported a large blaze coming from a farm house in Stanley.
Upon arrival, officials say the house was almost fully engulfed in flames, and officials say the home had been vacant since 2020.
Currently, investigators are trying to figure out what started the fire in the vacant home.
“Had some issues in the past few weeks with some possible squatting," said Keith Hurm, inspector with the Daviess County Fire Department. "Folks being here and yes passing illegally. Just looking at everything. It’s still an active investigation at this point.”
Hurm said squatting is just one possibility as to why the home caught fire. Hurm and other fire fighters were at the home Thursday still fighting a couple of hot spots found in the house.
Once those hot spots are covered up, Hurm said he’ll be able to get a better look into what possibly caused this blaze.