Crews Battle Large Fire at Former Motel in Henderson County

Crews were on the scene of a large fire in Henderson County, Kentucky, on Friday morning.
The 911 call for the fire came in at 7:51 a.m. on Friday.
We're told the fire broke out at a building in the 14000 block of US 41 south of Robards.
Our camera crew at the scene says the building was formerly used as a motel.
Authorities at the scene said a man who was staying in the building was injured and taken to the hospital.
Multiple agencies were at the scene, including the Robards Fire Department, the Niagara Fire Department, and the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.
