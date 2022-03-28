 Skip to main content
Crews Battle Multiple Fires Along I-69 in Gibson County

  • Updated
Haubstadt Fire Territory photo

The Gibson County Sheriff's Office said Monday that a portion of I-69 had closed due to multiple fires.

According to the sheriff's office, northbound I-69 was closed just south of the Mackey exit.

Haubstadt Fire Territory later said that its crews were sent to the scene around 11:00 a.m.

According to HFT, crews had to extinguish two vehicles that were burning, as well as an adjacent field that was on fire.

You can see photos of the incident shared by HFT below.

