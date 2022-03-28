Crews Battle Multiple Fires Along I-69 in Gibson County

The Gibson County Sheriff's Office said Monday that a portion of I-69 had closed due to multiple fires.
According to the sheriff's office, northbound I-69 was closed just south of the Mackey exit.
Haubstadt Fire Territory later said that its crews were sent to the scene around 11:00 a.m.
According to HFT, crews had to extinguish two vehicles that were burning, as well as an adjacent field that was on fire.
You can see photos of the incident shared by HFT below.
Haubstadt Fire Territory photos of I-69 fires (1).jpg
Haubstadt Fire Territory photos of I-69 fires (2).jpg
Haubstadt Fire Territory photos of I-69 fires (3).jpg
Haubstadt Fire Territory photos of I-69 fires (4).jpg
Haubstadt Fire Territory photos of I-69 fires (5).jpg
Haubstadt Fire Territory photos of I-69 fires (6).jpg
Haubstadt Fire Territory photos of I-69 fires (7).jpg
Haubstadt Fire Territory photos of I-69 fires (8).jpg