Crews Battling Large Fire at Former Motel in Henderson County

Crews are currently on the scene of a large fire in Henderson County, Kentucky.
The 911 call for the fire came in at 7:51 a.m. on Friday morning.
We're told the fire broke out at a building in the 14000 block of US 41 south of Robards.
Our camera crew at the scene says the building is a former motel.
Authorities at the scene said a man who was staying in the building was injured and taken to the hospital.
Multiple agencies are currently at the scene, including the Robards Fire Department, the Niagara Fire Department, and the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.
