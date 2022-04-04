Crews Begin Work on Water Line Project South of Mesker Park Zoo in Evansville

Work began Monday on a new water line improvement project in Evansville.
Evansville Water and Sewer Utility said that crews were began working to replace aging pipes in the neighborhood south of Mesker Park Zoo between N. St. Joseph Avenue and Mesker Park Drive.
EWSU says the project includes the installation of around 3,000 feet of water pipe and new fire hydrants throughout the area.
Work is expected to be completed on the project sometime in August.
Until the work is completed, EWSU says to expect intermittent road closures inn the area.
Residents can track the project’s progress and send questions to the project manager by visiting refreshevansville.com.
