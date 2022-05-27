 Skip to main content
Crews called to apartment fire on Richardt Avenue in Evansville

Crews with the Evansville Fire Department were called to an apartment fire on Thursday evening.

EFD says its crews were sent to some apartments between Diamond Avenue and Richardt Avenue just before 8:00 p.m. on Thursday night after some reported a possible fire.

When firefighters arrived, they said they saw heavy black smoke coming from an upstairs apartment.

EFD says firefighters quickly located the fire in the kitchen, extinguishing it in about five minutes. The person living in the apartment told EFD that they had spilled grease onto a hot burner.

According to EFD, damage was contained to the kitchen area near the stove.

EFD say the fire is still under investigation, but that it does appear to be accidental.

No injuries were reported.

