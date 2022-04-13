 Skip to main content
Crews Called to Wednesday Morning House Fire on E. Riverside Drive in Evansville

Wednesday morning fire on E Riverside Drive in Evansville

Crews with the Evansville Fire Department were busy battling a house fire early Wednesday morning.

It happened at a home on the corner of E. Riverside Drive and S. Garvin Street, on the city's south side.

The 911 call was made around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday by people inside the home who said the house was filling with smoke.

Crews on the scene had trouble finding the source of the fire. Officials originally thought it may have been in the attic, but quickly realized that it was actually in the basement.

No other information has been released at this time, but you can stay with 44News on-air and online for any updates.

