Crews closing part of Highway 41 in Henderson on Wednesday

road construction road closed

Crews are planning to close one lane on a stretch of Highway 41 in Henderson, Kentucky, starting Wednesday.

Officials say one lane of Highway 41 N. will be closed from just south of KY 351/2nd Street to just north of Van Wyke Road.

The closure is scheduled to start at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

We're told the closure is part of preconstruction activities for Section 1 of the I-69 Ohio River Crossing.

During the closure, crews will be doing geotechnical drilling to collect rock and soil samples.

Drivers are asked to slow down and stay alert while traveling in the area.

