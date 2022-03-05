 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.The Ohio River from Newburgh to Golconda will remain in flood at
least until early next week.

For the Ohio River...including Shawneetown...Moderate flooding is
forecast.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Golconda...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY, MARCH 14TH...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Monday, March 14th.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 43.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage early Monday
morning to 34.9 feet and then begin rising early Tuesday
morning. It will then rise above flood stage early Thursday
afternoon to 39.8 feet Sunday, March 13th. It will fall below
flood stage again Monday, March 14th.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Crews Fight Double House Fires in Greenville

  Updated
  • 0

The Greenville Fire Department battled a house fire in the 300 block of Center Street early Saturday morning that caught a neighboring residence on fire.

According to GFD, the call came in just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning. 

GFD says crews were on scene within minutes and began attacking flames coming from the side and rear of the home. 

Authorities say the residence next door began to catch fire shortly after in the attic.

GFD says both fires were out within 3 hours of the notification, but crews were on scene for nearly 4 ½ hours checking for extended fires in both homes. 

The resident of the original home was able to exit before crews arrived, according to the GFD, and the second house was unoccupied.

Authorities say nobody was injured in the fire.

The fire is currently under investigation.

