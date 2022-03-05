Crews Fight Double House Fires in Greenville

The Greenville Fire Department battled a house fire in the 300 block of Center Street early Saturday morning that caught a neighboring residence on fire.
According to GFD, the call came in just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning.
GFD says crews were on scene within minutes and began attacking flames coming from the side and rear of the home.
Authorities say the residence next door began to catch fire shortly after in the attic.
GFD says both fires were out within 3 hours of the notification, but crews were on scene for nearly 4 ½ hours checking for extended fires in both homes.
The resident of the original home was able to exit before crews arrived, according to the GFD, and the second house was unoccupied.
Authorities say nobody was injured in the fire.
The fire is currently under investigation.