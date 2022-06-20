 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
TUESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Tuesday June 21, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Tuesday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Crews prepare to pull pair of cars from the Ohio River

  • Updated
  • 0
EFD responds to car in the Ohio River
Jessica Hartman

According to the Evansville Fire Department, an operation to remove two submerged vehicles from the Ohio River is set for Tuesday morning.

The Evansville Fire Department Dive Team, along with Tri-State Towing & Recovery will use a crane being provided by Audubon Sand & Gravel and Meuth Concrete to remove 2 cars from the river.

The first car is near the old LST dock on LST Drive.

That car has been in the water since a crash on May 21st just before midnight.

Firefighters say the second vehicle is located at the mouth of Pigeon Creek.

That vehicle went into the water on  March 3 around 9pm.

Crews say the spring weather and river conditions delayed the removal of these vehicles until now. 

Firefighters say the conditions are now acceptable for diving crews to  enter the water.

