Crews rescue man from grain bin in Union County

A man has been successfully rescued by crews in Union County, Kentucky, after being trapped inside a grain bin for hours.
The situation unfolded sometime around noon on Wednesday at Omer Farms, between Morganfield and Sturgis.
We're told the man trapped inside the grain bin was 53-year-old Doug Omer, the owner of the farm.
Authorities at the scene told our crew that Doug's nephew, 25-year-old Logan Gough, initially tried to jump in the grain bin to get Doug out. After he was unable to get Doug out, he had to be pulled out by emergency crews too.
The rescue efforts started after Doug was able to use his cell phone to call his wife and 911.
Crews drained the grain out of the bin in an effort to get Doug free.
He was successfully freed from the grain bin around 4:00 p.m.