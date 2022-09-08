Crews respond to chemical spill at Toyota Boshuko Plant in Princeton; 24 sent to hospital

Crews are investigating a chemical spill that sent nearly two dozen people to the hospital at the Toyota Boshoku Indiana Princeton Plant.
Dispatch says the call came in just before 8p.m. Wednesday night.
Princeton Fire Territory says production crews were sealing a new concrete floor, when it got into the plant, and employees started to get sick.
Evansville Fire officials say the West Wing of the plant was completely evacuated as authorities ran air tests and other operations.
Fire officials say 24 people were taken to the hospital, but most were out of caution, but none we're life-threatening.
We're told for the time being, production in the West Facility will remain shut down.
Princeton Fire Territory says the dayshift will resume as normal.