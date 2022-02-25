Crews Respond to Fatal Crash on SR 66 in Warrick County

At least one person is dead after a crash that happened in Warrick County, Indiana early Friday morning.
The Indiana State Police says it happened on Friday on SR 66 near Darlington Road, which is east of Newburgh near Alcoa Warrick Operations.
ISP said the section of road where the crash happened was shut down around 5:30 a.m. Friday morning, but that the it had reopened by about 7:00 a.m. after the crash site was cleaned up.
No information on the victim or on what caused the crash has been released at this time, but the incident remains under investigation by the Warrick County Sheriff's Office.
You can stay with 44News on-air and online for any updates.
Warrick: 🚨Traffic Alert🚨— Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) February 25, 2022
SR66 EB at Darlington Road is closed due to a fatal crash. Please avoid this area. The WB lanes are open. WCSO is investigating this incident.