Crews Respond to Fatal Crash on SR 66 in Warrick County

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Golconda, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown
and Newburgh Dam.

.Recent heavy rainfall will continue to cause rises on the Ohio
River into next week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 43.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 43.5 feet early Saturday
afternoon. It will then fall to 42.9 feet and begin rising
again Tuesday morning. It will rise to 43.4 feet Friday,
March 04. It will then fall again but remain above flood
stage.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Golconda, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown
and Newburgh Dam.

.Recent heavy rainfall will continue to cause rises on the Ohio
River into next week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday, February 23 the stage was 38.7
feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 39.5 feet early Tuesday
morning and then remain around this level through Saturday,
March 05. It will then fall again but remain above flood
stage.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Crews Respond to Fatal Crash on SR 66 in Warrick County

  • Updated
  • 0
crash

At least one person is dead after a crash that happened in Warrick County, Indiana early Friday morning.

The Indiana State Police says it happened on Friday on SR 66 near Darlington Road, which is east of Newburgh near Alcoa Warrick Operations.

ISP said the section of road where the crash happened was shut down around 5:30 a.m. Friday morning, but that the it had reopened by about 7:00 a.m. after the crash site was cleaned up.

No information on the victim or on what caused the crash has been released at this time, but the incident remains under investigation by the Warrick County Sheriff's Office.

You can stay with 44News on-air and online for any updates.

