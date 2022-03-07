Crews Respond to House Fire on S. Garvin Street in Evansville

Crews are currently on the scene of a house fire in Evansville, Indiana.
Members of the Evansville Fire Department were sent to a home at the corner of S. Garvin Street and Ravenswood Drive around 11:20 a.m. on Monday.
When fire crews arrived, they said they could see smoke coming from the front of the house.
The intersection was closed off to traffic while crews worked to extinguish the fire, which they were able to do in about 20 minutes.
No other details are available at this time, but a 44News crew is at the scene working to gather new information.
