Crews Respond to House Fire on S. Garvin Street in Evansville

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.The Ohio River is slowly falling through midweek but will increase
afterwards, with minor flooding continuing well into next week for
multiple locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY,
MARCH 16...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday, March 16.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 38.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage later today,
dropping to 36.5 feet tomorrow morning, and then begin rising
early tomorrow afternoon. It will then rise above flood stage
again Wednesday morning, cresting at 42.4 feet Friday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.The Ohio River is slowly falling through midweek but will increase
afterwards, with minor flooding continuing well into next week for
multiple locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 41.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 38.1 feet
tomorrow evening, then rise to a secondary crest of 41.1 feet
Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Crews Respond to House Fire on S. Garvin Street in Evansville

  • Updated
  • 0
March 7 2022 fire at home on corner of S. Garvin Street and Ravenswood Drive in Evansville

Crews are currently on the scene of a house fire in Evansville, Indiana.

Members of the Evansville Fire Department were sent to a home at the corner of S. Garvin Street and Ravenswood Drive around 11:20 a.m. on Monday.

When fire crews arrived, they said they could see smoke coming from the front of the house.

The intersection was closed off to traffic while crews worked to extinguish the fire, which they were able to do in about 20 minutes.

No other details are available at this time, but a 44News crew is at the scene working to gather new information.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for any updates.

Recommended for you