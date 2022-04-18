Crews respond to large fire after possible explosion at Greenville Recycling Center

The Greenville Fire Department in Greenville, Kentucky, says its crews are currently on the scene of a large fire.
The fire department advised the public of the fire around 4:00 p.m. on Monday.
It's happening at Greenville Recycling Center, which is located at 2345 KY-181 S in Greenville.
GFD said that there was a possible explosion, and that crews on the scene are reporting heavy fire coming from the building.
Anyone traveling in the area is being asked to watch for crews as they work to access water supply. Traffic delays are possible.
