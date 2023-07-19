Crews respond to semi rollover crash in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Crews are at the scene of a semi rollover crash in Owensboro.
Around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Owensboro Police Department said that multiple agencies had responded to the scene of the crash.
OPD says the crash happened at the intersection of New Hartford Road and East Byers Avenue.
At this time, it's unclear if anyone was injured or if any other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of possible.
