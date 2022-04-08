Crews Respond to Vehicle Fire on Highway 41 in Gibson County

...Patchy Frost and Near Freezing Temperatures Possible Tonight..
Clouds are forecast to depart from the west to the east overnight
as cold air moves in and across the area. Early morning low
temperatures may dip near freezing. Also, if winds diminish, some
patchy frost could develop in far southeast Missouri, western
Kentucky, southwest Indiana, and far southeast Illinois.
While frost development or freezing temperatures may only last up
to a couple hours, sensitive or tender young early plants or
crops may be susceptible.
Vehicle fire on Highway 41 in Gibson County Friday (Haubstadt Fire Territory)