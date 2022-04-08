 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Patchy Frost and Near Freezing Temperatures Possible Tonight..

Clouds are forecast to depart from the west to the east overnight
as cold air moves in and across the area. Early morning low
temperatures may dip near freezing. Also, if winds diminish, some
patchy frost could develop in far southeast Missouri, western
Kentucky, southwest Indiana, and far southeast Illinois.

While frost development or freezing temperatures may only last up
to a couple hours, sensitive or tender young early plants or
crops may be susceptible.

Crews Respond to Vehicle Fire on Highway 41 in Gibson County

  • Updated
  • 0
April 8 2022 Haubstadt Fire Territory

Vehicle fire on Highway 41 in Gibson County Friday (Haubstadt Fire Territory)

Multiple agencies were on the scene of a vehicle fire in Gibson County, Indiana on Friday morning.

Haubstadt Fire Territory says it was dispatched to the fire along with the Fort Branch Fire Department around 10:15 a.m. on Friday.

According to HFT, it happened at the intersection of Highway 41 and SR 168 in Fort Branch.

When crews got to the scene, HFT says they put the fire out and swiftly cleared the road of debris to restore the flow of traffic.

No injuries were reported.

You can see some photos from the incident shared by Haubstadt Fire Territory below.

April 8 2022 car fire on Highway 41 in Gibson County

1 of 6

Recommended for you