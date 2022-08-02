 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky,
including the following counties, in southwest Indiana,
Vanderburgh. In western Kentucky, Henderson.

* WHEN...Until 1045 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 741 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Radar estimates between 1 and 2
inches of rain has already fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected
over the same saturated grounds across the area. This
additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Evansville, Henderson, Newburgh, Melody Hill, Darmstadt,
Kasson, and Hebbardsville.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...Heat index readings of 100 to 105 degrees expected...

Potentially dangerous heat indices are expected again today and
continuing through Wednesday, east of a line from Mount Vernon,
Illinois, to Cairo, to Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Afternoon heat
indices will reach 100 to 105 degrees this afternoon and Wednesday
afternoon.

Keep yourself hydrated by drinking plenty of water, and stay
inside or take breaks in air-conditioned rooms if you can. Be
mindful to not leave young children or pets unattended in
vehicles, and check up on relatives and neighbors when possible.

Crews still working on restoring power in Tri-State following storms

  • Updated
  • 0
Over 20,000 customers without power in the Tri-state
El'Agance Shemwell

Utility crews remain at work throughout the Tri-State Tuesday in an effort to restore power.

According to CenterPoint Energy's outage map as of 8  a.m. Tuesday morning, there were 385 outages throughout southwestern Indiana, affecting nearly 23,000 customers total.

346 of those outages are located in the Evansville area, affecting close to 20,000 customers.

236 customers remain without power in Warrick County, while 452 customers are affected in Posey County.

Kenergy reports that over 2000 customers still without power in Henderson, Daviess, Webster, Union, McLean, and northern Hopkins County. 518 of those customers are located in Henderson County.

Recommended for you