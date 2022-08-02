Crews still working on restoring power in Tri-State following storms

Utility crews remain at work throughout the Tri-State Tuesday in an effort to restore power.
According to CenterPoint Energy's outage map as of 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, there were 385 outages throughout southwestern Indiana, affecting nearly 23,000 customers total.
346 of those outages are located in the Evansville area, affecting close to 20,000 customers.
236 customers remain without power in Warrick County, while 452 customers are affected in Posey County.
Kenergy reports that over 2000 customers still without power in Henderson, Daviess, Webster, Union, McLean, and northern Hopkins County. 518 of those customers are located in Henderson County.