Crews working to repair water main break at West Franklin Street and Barker Avenue in Evansville

Crews are currently on the scene of a water main break in Evansville.
Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says crews responded to a water main break at the intersection of West Franklin Street and Barker Avenue around 10:00 a.m. Thursday.
EWSU says customers around the Reitz Hill area on the city's west side may experience low water pressure due to the incident.
Crews with the utility are working to assess the problem and make repairs as quickly as possible.
No boil advisory has been issued at this time.