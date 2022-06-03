Man taken to hospital after reported tree trimming accident in Evansville

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a reported tree trimming accident in Evansville on Friday.
Crews were called to a home on Burdette Avenue off of Pollack Avenue on the city's southeast side around 1:00 p.m. Friday after a man was reportedly stuck in a lift during a tree trimming accident.
A 911 caller said the man was knocked out by the falling tree, and that a power line was also knocked down.
Multiple crews including the Evansville Fire Department, CenterPoint Energy, and AMR responded to the scene in an effort to safely retrieve the man from the lift, which was several dozen feet in the air.
Our 44News crew at the scene says the man was freed from the lift and taken away in an ambulance. His condition is currently unknown.
Officials at the scene told us the man is 28-years-old.
No other details are available right now. Stay with us on-air and online for updates on this developing story.