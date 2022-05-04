Crews working to rescue man trapped in grain bin in Union County

Emergency crews are currently working to rescue a man who's trapped in a grain bin on a farm in Union County, Kentucky.
The situation unfolded on Wednesday at Omer Farms, between Morganfield and Sturgis.
We're told the man trapped inside the grain bin is 53-year-old Doug Omer, who owns the farm.
Authorities at the scene told our crew that Doug's nephew, 25-year-old Logan Gough, initially tried to jump in the grain bin to get Doug out. After he was unable to get Doug out, he had to be pulled out by emergency crews too.
The rescue efforts started after Doug was able to use his cell phone to call his wife and 911.
Crews are currently draining the grain out of the bin in an effort to get Doug free. We're told they're about halfway there.
Multiple crews are assisting at the scene, including the Sturgis Fire Department, the Morganfield Fire Department, Deaconess emergency personnel, and a medical helicopter.
Our 44News crew is at the scene working to gather more information. Stay with us on-air and online for updates.