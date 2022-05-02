Crime rate increasing on Franklin Street

When the temperature increases, so do the crowds on a night out.
Police say they have responded to seven shots fired calls in the Franklin Street area since January. Three of those, we reported in the last week.\
According to Evansville Police, the crime rate increasing during this time of the year is nothing new.
"Even really hot weather can contribute to behavior like acting out, more aggressive, violent things like that. We do anticipate this, it's one of those things we try to look at patterns, trends, times, so we can tackle this issue," says Public Information Officer, Sgt. Anna Gray.
In this case, police say the issue is not inside the bars, it's after hours when the crowds have dwindled down. They say these shootings happen all over Franklin Street around 2:30 in the morning.
According to EPD, there is already an undercover cop on duty during these busy nights, but they are adding more resources very soon.