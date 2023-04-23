Crime Victims Remembrance and Resource event provides support to victims

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — As part of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, Albion Fellows Bacon Center put together the Crime Victims Remembrance and Resource event on Sunday.
Eastland Mall hosted the pop-up event, made possible through a federal grant the Albion Fellows Bacon Center received. Organizations throughout Evansville such as and the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office and Sheriff’s Department joined in providing support for and solidarity with victims of crime.
Ashley McReynolds, director of resource development and engagement at Albion Fellows Bacon Center, told 44News ”1 in 4 women and 1 in 3 men actually don’t report sexual assault or domestic violence. With Albion Fellows Bacon Center, a lot of people think that we’re just a women's shelter, when in reality, we serve all victims of all crimes.”
This week, tables will be set up at the Civic Center to provide assistance with things such as how to file a protective order and where to go to find mental health resources.