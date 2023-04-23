 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/ TO
9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ MONDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky
and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Late tonight into early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some sheltered locations may see
temperatures fall slightly below 32 degrees, which would result
in a light freeze.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Crime Victims Remembrance and Resource event provides support to victims

  • Updated
  • 0
Albion Fellows Bacon Center table at the Crime Victims Remembrance and Resource Event
Josh Myers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — As part of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, Albion Fellows Bacon Center put together the Crime Victims Remembrance and Resource event on Sunday.

Eastland Mall hosted the pop-up event, made possible through a federal grant the Albion Fellows Bacon Center received. Organizations throughout Evansville such as  and the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office and Sheriff’s Department joined in providing support for and solidarity with victims of crime.

Ashley McReynolds, director of resource development and engagement at Albion Fellows Bacon Center, told 44News ”1 in 4 women and 1 in 3 men actually don’t report sexual assault or domestic violence. With Albion Fellows Bacon Center, a lot of people think that we’re just a women's shelter, when in reality, we serve all victims of all crimes.”

This week, tables will be set up at the Civic Center to provide assistance with things such as how to file a protective order and where to go to find mental health resources.

Recommended for you