1,400 Fentanyl pills seized in Evansville drug bust

Two Evansville men were indicted this week for trafficking and manufacturing fentanyl laced pills using a pill press.
The DEA and other local law enforcement had a press conference on Wednesday to speak about the big bust.
As part of a months-long investigation, officers with the DEA, the Evansville Police Department, and the Vanderburgh County Sheriffs Department arrested two Evansville residents on fentanyl-related charges.
29-year-old Ethan Parker and 30-year-old Joshua Harvey were arrested on conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and two other drug related charges, and the DEA says this isn't just an issue locally.
“Over 107,000 people in 2021 died of a drug overdose," said Mike Gannon, agent with the Drug Enforcement Agency. "71,000 of them were fentanyl related.”
The DEA said officers seized more than 1,400 fentanyl pills during this investigation, and Evansville police officers are excited to get these drugs out of the River City after Evansville saw a record number of fentanyl overdoses in 2021.
“Last year was the highest amount of overdoses we’ve ever had," said Phillip Smith with the Evansville Police Department. "That hits home, because you see these people at your grocery stores. You see them at the shopping centers, and some of these families will never have their loved ones again.”
Officers say the duo purchased pounds of fentanyl powder from a supplier in Louisville and started manufacturing fentanyl-laced pill using a pill press, and officers with EPD are thrilled to be able to make these arrests and make Evansville a little safer.
“We are a little bit stronger today, because we got two very bad individuals off the street," said Smith.
If convicted, the two could face 10 years to life in prison.