10 people arrested in southern Indiana meth busts

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEVV) — Ten people are facing charges in multi-agency drug investigations out of southern Indiana.
The Washington Police Department says that a series of arrests took place on April 19 and again on April 25.
The first round of arrests was the result of a search warrant at a home in Vincennes, where four people were taken into custody on meth dealing and possession charges. Those individuals were Gregory Riley, Brooke Crockett, Anna Morgan, and John Lemon, according to police.
In the next bust, police took six more people into custody on drug and meth charges after searching another home in Vincennes . Those arrested were Amberleigh Fox, Joe Payne, Tiffany Catt, Elias Brock, Kaiden Thacker, and Jason Jordan, police said.
The drug busts were conducted with help from multiple agences, including the Washington Police Department, DEA Task Force, Indiana State Police, Vincennes Police Department, Daviess County Sheriff's Office, Knox County Sheriff's Office, and the Pike County Sheriff's Office.
Police noted that the two drug busts were unrelated.