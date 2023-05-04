10 people convicted in Central City fentanyl investigation

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEVV) — Nearly a dozen people have been convicted of charges after a lengthy fentanyl investigation out of Muhlenberg County.
The Central City Police Department said that 10 people have been arrested, charged, and convicted of a variety drug trafficking, possession, and organized crime charges after the investigation, which took place between January 2021 and December 2021.
The investigation was conducted by multiple agencies, and surrounded the mass distribution of fentanyl in the city, and throughout Muhlenberg County.
Through numerous search warrants, interviews, controlled buys, and other tactics, Trevor Gunn, John Smith, Destiny Keeling, Dalton Smith, Cameron Gish, Dakota Landrum, William Fountain, Zachary Ferguson, Dalton Mayes, and Joseph McIntosh were all charged and convicted, police said.
You can see mugshots from each individual charged in the investigation below, courtesy of CCPD.